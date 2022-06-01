Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.00. Snap One shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.
A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.
The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.
In other news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)
Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.
