Snap One (NASDAQ:SNPO) Shares Gap Down to $12.35

Shares of Snap One Holdings Corp. (NASDAQ:SNPO – Get Rating) gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $12.35, but opened at $12.00. Snap One shares last traded at $12.17, with a volume of 254 shares changing hands.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on SNPO. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Snap One from $25.00 to $24.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. UBS Group cut their price objective on Snap One from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Snap One from $22.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Snap One from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Snap One from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.38.

The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $12.91 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.38.

Snap One ( NASDAQ:SNPO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 22nd. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.06). Snap One had a positive return on equity of 4.89% and a negative net margin of 3.06%. The business had revenue of $273.49 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $261.27 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Snap One Holdings Corp. will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO John H. Heyman acquired 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $10.90 per share, with a total value of $54,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 1,567,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,086,611.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jefferson Dungan purchased 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $10.25 per share, for a total transaction of $102,500.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $102,500. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $3,964,000. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Snap One by 29.3% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 154,423 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,256,000 after acquiring an additional 34,993 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $228,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new position in Snap One in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $668,000. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP bought a new position in Snap One in the third quarter valued at approximately $757,000. 93.11% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Snap One Company Profile (NASDAQ:SNPO)

Snap One Holdings Corp. provides smart living solutions in the United States and internationally. The company offers end-to-end product and software ecosystem and technology-enabled workflow solutions. It also provides connected products, including networking, control and lighting, surveillance, and power products; entertainment products for indoor and outdoor solutions, such as media distribution products, as well as audio and video products; and infrastructure products, which include structured wiring and cable products, racks, and mounts.

