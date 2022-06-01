Snowball Market Capitalization Reaches $202,371.77 (SNOB)

Snowball (SNOB) traded 9.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. During the last seven days, Snowball has traded 12.6% lower against the US dollar. Snowball has a market capitalization of $202,371.77 and $414.00 worth of Snowball was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Snowball coin can now be bought for $0.0397 or 0.00000133 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 2,371.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,913.80 or 0.13141140 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003355 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001337 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 10.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001862 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 16.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $133.78 or 0.00449185 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 10.3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.45 or 0.00031738 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0835 or 0.00000280 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008760 BTC.

Snowball Coin Profile

Snowball’s total supply is 17,667,562 coins and its circulating supply is 5,092,499 coins. Snowball’s official Twitter account is @sbtsnowball

Snowball Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Snowball directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Snowball should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Snowball using one of the exchanges listed above.

