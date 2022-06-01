Spaceswap (MILK2) Tops One Day Volume of $49,013.00

Spaceswap (MILK2) traded flat against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, Spaceswap has traded flat against the dollar. Spaceswap has a market capitalization of $1.58 million and approximately $49,013.00 worth of Spaceswap was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Spaceswap coin can now be bought for $0.27 or 0.00000424 BTC on major exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 700.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,677.81 or 0.12397081 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003368 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 6.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 9.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.55 or 0.00001867 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 15.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.52 or 0.00460167 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 10.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.41 or 0.00031703 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0843 or 0.00000284 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.61 or 0.00008793 BTC.

Spaceswap Profile

Spaceswap’s total supply is 5,897,744 coins and its circulating supply is 5,876,281 coins. Spaceswap’s official website is spaceswap.app . Spaceswap’s official Twitter account is @spaceswapdefi

Spaceswap Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Spaceswap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Spaceswap should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Spaceswap using one of the exchanges listed above.

