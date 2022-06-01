SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) Shares Bought by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW – Get Rating) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 867,432 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 45,752 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF makes up 10.1% of IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd biggest position. IAG Wealth Partners LLC owned about 0.24% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $31,644,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Advisor Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 9,699 shares of the company’s stock valued at $354,000 after buying an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,344 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 339 shares during the period. Key Financial Inc raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 13.7% in the 4th quarter. Key Financial Inc now owns 2,866 shares of the company’s stock valued at $105,000 after acquiring an additional 345 shares during the period. IFG Advisors LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisors LLC now owns 23,133 shares of the company’s stock valued at $844,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the period. Finally, Blue Barn Wealth LLC raised its stake in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Blue Barn Wealth LLC now owns 39,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after acquiring an additional 394 shares during the period.

SPDW traded down $0.33 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $32.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 126,443 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,695,786. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 52 week low of $29.93 and a 52 week high of $38.38. The company’s 50-day moving average is $32.68 and its 200-day moving average is $34.45.

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

