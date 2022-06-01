SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG) Shares Sold by IAG Wealth Partners LLC

IAG Wealth Partners LLC cut its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYG – Get Rating) by 1.0% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the period. IAG Wealth Partners LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF were worth $1,271,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $35,000. EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Larson Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF by 103.6% in the 4th quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 398 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $153,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:MDYG traded down $1.50 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $66.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,369 shares, compared to its average volume of 87,749. The company’s 50 day moving average is $69.85 and its 200-day moving average is $74.09. SPDR S&P 400 Mid CapGrowth ETF has a 12-month low of $62.60 and a 12-month high of $84.31.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Growth ETF, before expenses, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Growth Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Growth Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization growth sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics based on: sales growth; earnings change to price, and momentum.

