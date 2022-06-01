SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY) Stake Cut by Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC

Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC cut its position in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF (NYSEARCA:SDY – Get Rating) by 10.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,700 shares of the company’s stock after selling 200 shares during the quarter. Amussen Hunsaker Associates LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF were worth $224,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in SDY. Clearview Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the 3rd quarter worth about $44,000. Finally, Aquire Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Dividend ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $51,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA SDY traded down $1.83 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $125.19. 24,073 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 603,349. SPDR S&P Dividend ETF has a twelve month low of $116.32 and a twelve month high of $133.22. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $126.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $126.37.

The SPDR S&P Dividend ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P High Yield Dividend Aristocrats Index (the Index). The Index is designed to measure the performance of the 60 highest dividend yielding S&P Composite 1500 Index constituents that have followed a managed-dividends policy of consistently increasing dividends every year for at least 25 consecutive years.

