Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Position in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv PLC (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) by 156.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 184,063 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after purchasing an additional 112,391 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.07% of Aptiv worth $30,361,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Aptiv by 1.1% in the third quarter. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,316 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,090,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the last quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Pinnacle Wealth Management Advisory Group LLC now owns 5,365 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $885,000 after buying an additional 83 shares during the period. First Hawaiian Bank increased its holdings in Aptiv by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 1,829 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $302,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Aptiv by 8.5% in the 4th quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $201,000 after buying an additional 96 shares during the period. Finally, Sierra Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Aptiv by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. Sierra Capital LLC now owns 1,168 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $193,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.08% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on APTV shares. BNP Paribas assumed coverage on Aptiv in a research report on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Barclays dropped their target price on Aptiv from $184.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on Aptiv from $190.00 to $170.00 in a report on Friday, February 4th. Piper Sandler lowered Aptiv from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $177.00 to $90.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their target price on Aptiv from $215.00 to $158.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $159.50.

Shares of APTV opened at $106.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $106.27 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $132.40. Aptiv PLC has a twelve month low of $88.15 and a twelve month high of $180.81. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $28.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 89.28, a PEG ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 2.01.

Aptiv (NYSE:APTV – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The auto parts company reported $0.63 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63. Aptiv had a net margin of 2.43% and a return on equity of 7.23%. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.06 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.06 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that Aptiv PLC will post 4.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Kevin P. Clark sold 5,830 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.98, for a total value of $641,183.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 676,822 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $74,436,883.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Aptiv PLC designs, manufacturers, and sells vehicle components worldwide. The company provides electrical, electronic, and safety technology solutions to the automotive and commercial vehicle markets. It operates in two segment, Signal and Power Solutions, and Advanced Safety and User Experience. The Signal and Power Solutions segment designs, manufactures, and assembles vehicle's electrical architecture, including engineered component products, connectors, wiring assemblies and harnesses, cable management products, electrical centers, and hybrid high voltage and safety distribution systems.

