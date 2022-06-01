Squarepoint Ops LLC Grows Stock Holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Squarepoint Ops LLC raised its position in shares of Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) by 72.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 440,285 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 184,745 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.08% of Hormel Foods worth $21,490,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hormel Foods in the third quarter worth about $5,651,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 15.2% during the third quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 8,714 shares of the company’s stock valued at $357,000 after purchasing an additional 1,152 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Hormel Foods by 21.7% during the third quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 11,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $466,000 after purchasing an additional 2,026 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia raised its holdings in Hormel Foods by 4.5% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 58,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,380,000 after acquiring an additional 2,522 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership purchased a new position in Hormel Foods in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $927,000. 41.06% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.56, for a total value of $257,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 105,169 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,422,513.64. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, VP Steven J. Lykken sold 16,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.18, for a total value of $802,880.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,636 shares of company stock worth $2,440,842. 0.78% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

HRL stock opened at $48.67 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $26.53 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.80, a PEG ratio of 3.16 and a beta of 0.09. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.68 and a 200-day simple moving average of $48.91. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $40.48 and a twelve month high of $55.11.

Hormel Foods (NYSE:HRL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. Hormel Foods had a net margin of 7.74% and a return on equity of 13.94%. The business had revenue of $3.04 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.41 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 23.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.93 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, August 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, July 11th will be given a $0.26 dividend. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.14%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 8th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 61.54%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on HRL shares. Argus raised shares of Hormel Foods from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $57.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of Hormel Foods from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price target on shares of Hormel Foods from $44.00 to $46.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Hormel Foods from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Hormel Foods from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $48.33.

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Grocery Products, Refrigerated Foods, Jennie-O Turkey Store, and International & Other.

