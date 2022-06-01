Squarepoint Ops LLC Has $26.92 Million Stock Position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Squarepoint Ops LLC reduced its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 33.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 51,995 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 25,697 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned approximately 0.13% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $26,917,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $241,021,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its stake in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 353.8% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 578,856 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $299,662,000 after purchasing an additional 451,292 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 419.0% during the fourth quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 318,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $164,933,000 after acquiring an additional 257,307 shares during the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 28.5% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 518,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $249,245,000 after acquiring an additional 114,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted its position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 10.5% during the third quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,081,441 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $520,043,000 after acquiring an additional 102,335 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA MDY opened at $459.23 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $466.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $485.14. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $424.27 and a 1-year high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

