Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Holdings in Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE)

Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in shares of Allegion plc (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) by 262.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 166,051 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 120,225 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC owned 0.19% of Allegion worth $21,992,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Allegion by 67.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,384 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $10,514,000 after buying an additional 31,878 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC increased its holdings in Allegion by 24.9% in the 4th quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 14,431 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $1,912,000 after purchasing an additional 2,879 shares in the last quarter. Wahed Invest LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Allegion during the fourth quarter valued at about $141,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Allegion by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 135,218 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $17,908,000 after purchasing an additional 1,961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Allegion by 7.6% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,644,285 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $615,089,000 after acquiring an additional 327,677 shares during the last quarter. 95.21% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

ALLE has been the subject of a number of research reports. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on shares of Allegion from $157.00 to $147.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 16th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Allegion from $142.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 16th. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Allegion from $140.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. William Blair restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Allegion in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Allegion from $120.00 to $115.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $140.90.

In other Allegion news, SVP Jeffrey N. Braun sold 2,186 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $114.02, for a total value of $249,247.72. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 12,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,480,891.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, SVP Tracy L. Kemp sold 2,544 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.55, for a total transaction of $286,327.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,168,156.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of ALLE opened at $111.65 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.85, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92. Allegion plc has a 12 month low of $105.06 and a 12 month high of $148.70. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $111.45 and its two-hundred day moving average is $119.28. The firm has a market cap of $9.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.43, a PEG ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.03.

Allegion (NYSE:ALLE – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.98 by $0.09. Allegion had a return on equity of 57.54% and a net margin of 16.15%. The firm had revenue of $723.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $709.67 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.20 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Allegion plc will post 5.67 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 16th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, June 15th. Allegion’s dividend payout ratio is currently 31.48%.

Allegion plc manufactures and sells mechanical and electronic security products and solutions worldwide. The company offers door closers, controls, and exit devices; locks, locksets, portable locks, and key systems and services; electronic security products and access control systems; time, attendance, and workforce productivity systems; doors and door systems; and other accessories.

