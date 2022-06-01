Squarepoint Ops LLC Increases Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Squarepoint Ops LLC increased its holdings in shares of Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 92.4% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 477,335 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 229,293 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Alaska Air Group were worth $24,869,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in ALK. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 60.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,163,799 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $70,189,000 after acquiring an additional 437,564 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its stake in shares of Alaska Air Group by 24.0% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,007 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $293,000 after acquiring an additional 968 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 58.8% in the third quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 445,618 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,113,000 after buying an additional 164,982 shares during the period. Public Sector Pension Investment Board raised its holdings in Alaska Air Group by 7.7% during the third quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 21,024 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,232,000 after buying an additional 1,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Nova Scotia increased its stake in Alaska Air Group by 203.7% during the third quarter. Bank of Nova Scotia now owns 17,189 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,007,000 after acquiring an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Alaska Air Group alerts:

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on ALK. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Alaska Air Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Alaska Air Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Alaska Air Group from $66.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $74.13.

Shares of ALK opened at $48.26 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $52.51 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.11 and a beta of 1.43. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.39 and a 12-month high of $70.90.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.58) by $0.25. Alaska Air Group had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 0.36%. The company had revenue of $1.68 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.66 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current year.

About Alaska Air Group (Get Rating)

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ALK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Alaska Air Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Alaska Air Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.