SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF) Raised to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of SSP Group (OTCMKTS:SSPPF – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “SSP Group PLC operates food and beverage outlets. It also operates restaurants, bars, cafes, food courts, lounges and convenience stores in airports, train stations, motorway service stations and other leisure locations. SSP Group PLC is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom. “

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group to a hold rating and set a $260.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Friday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of SSP Group from a buy rating to a hold rating and set a $265.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas cut shares of SSP Group from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Friday, March 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $291.67.

OTCMKTS:SSPPF opened at $2.82 on Friday. SSP Group has a 1-year low of $2.80 and a 1-year high of $5.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.31, a current ratio of 0.80 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $2.98 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.10.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

