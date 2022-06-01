Standard Family Office LLC Buys Shares of 200 Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new stake in shares of Coupa Software Incorporated (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 200 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $32,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of COUP. M&T Bank Corp increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 5.3% in the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 3,094 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $489,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 4.4% in the third quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 21,004 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $4,604,000 after purchasing an additional 889 shares during the period. Allen Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 33.7% in the fourth quarter. Allen Investment Management LLC now owns 12,351 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,952,000 after purchasing an additional 3,116 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in shares of Coupa Software by 23.0% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 14,309 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,262,000 after purchasing an additional 2,680 shares during the period. Finally, Bristlecone Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Coupa Software in the fourth quarter worth $369,000. 95.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director Michelle Brennan bought 375 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were bought at an average price of $78.65 per share, for a total transaction of $29,493.75. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Anthony D. Tiscornia sold 1,097 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.75, for a total transaction of $108,328.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,266 shares of company stock valued at $1,718,614 in the last three months. 2.20% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ COUP traded up $0.55 on Wednesday, reaching $69.34. 57,940 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,887,723. Coupa Software Incorporated has a 12 month low of $58.43 and a 12 month high of $283.38. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $87.47 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $124.12. The company has a market cap of $5.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.35 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81.

Coupa Software (NASDAQ:COUP – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The technology company reported ($0.54) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.75) by $0.21. The business had revenue of $193.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $186.18 million. Coupa Software had a negative net margin of 52.26% and a negative return on equity of 14.13%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.82) earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Coupa Software Incorporated will post -2.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. UBS Group cut their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $130.00 to $105.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Coupa Software in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on shares of Coupa Software from $210.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Oppenheimer lowered shares of Coupa Software from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Coupa Software from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $83.00 to $64.00 in a report on Thursday, May 12th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $129.33.

Coupa Software Incorporated provides cloud-based business spend management platform that connects its customers with suppliers worldwide. The company provides visibility into and control over how companies spend money, optimize supply chains, and manage liquidity, as well as enables businesses to achieve savings that drive profitability.

