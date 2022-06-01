Standard Family Office LLC Makes New Investment in Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX)

Standard Family Office LLC acquired a new position in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 525 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $45,000.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NBIX. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 17.8% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 9,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,373 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.8% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,212,221 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,090,000 after acquiring an additional 9,087 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 3.2% in the third quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 5,863 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after acquiring an additional 183 shares during the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. acquired a new position in Neurocrine Biosciences in the third quarter valued at $142,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its holdings in Neurocrine Biosciences by 5.3% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 108,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,453,000 after acquiring an additional 5,465 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.21% of the company’s stock.

NBIX has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut Neurocrine Biosciences to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Raymond James restated a “buy” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Friday, February 11th. StockNews.com upgraded Neurocrine Biosciences from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $125.00 to $126.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Neurocrine Biosciences from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $112.13.

Neurocrine Biosciences stock traded up $0.57 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $94.06. The stock had a trading volume of 13,714 shares, compared to its average volume of 852,687. The stock has a market cap of $8.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 130.46 and a beta of 0.70. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $91.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $86.66. Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $108.01. The company has a current ratio of 4.02, a quick ratio of 3.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.14 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.33 by ($0.19). The company had revenue of $310.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $304.07 million. Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 5.91% and a return on equity of 5.30%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc. will post 1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William H. Rastetter sold 10,728 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.93, for a total transaction of $1,018,409.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 34,022 shares in the company, valued at $3,229,708.46. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Darin Lippoldt sold 8,455 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.05, for a total value of $803,647.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 49,483 shares of company stock valued at $4,386,457 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

