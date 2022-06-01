Standard Family Office LLC Purchases Shares of 307 ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW)

Standard Family Office LLC bought a new position in shares of ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 307 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $199,000. ServiceNow makes up about 1.8% of Standard Family Office LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of ServiceNow by 75.0% in the third quarter. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC now owns 42 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC lifted its position in ServiceNow by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 2,475 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $1,607,000 after purchasing an additional 18 shares during the last quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 3.0% during the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 621 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $403,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares in the last quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. raised its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 0.7% during the third quarter. Means Investment CO. Inc. now owns 2,824 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $1,757,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Equitable Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of ServiceNow by 4.1% in the fourth quarter. Equitable Holdings Inc. now owns 565 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $367,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.20% of the company’s stock.

Get ServiceNow alerts:

NOW stock traded up $11.42 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $478.89. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 34,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,925,238. ServiceNow, Inc. has a 12 month low of $406.47 and a 12 month high of $707.60. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $96.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 442.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 9.65 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a 50 day moving average of $491.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $556.60.

ServiceNow ( NYSE:NOW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The information technology services provider reported $0.47 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.34 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $1.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.70 billion. ServiceNow had a return on equity of 8.66% and a net margin of 3.56%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 26.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that ServiceNow, Inc. will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, insider Christopher Bedi sold 700 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $581.04, for a total transaction of $406,728.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Paul John Smith sold 412 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $427.17, for a total value of $175,994.04. Following the sale, the insider now owns 1,755 shares in the company, valued at approximately $749,683.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 10,037 shares of company stock valued at $5,364,090 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.28% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently commented on NOW shares. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on shares of ServiceNow from $700.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $650.00 to $550.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Cowen cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $725.00 to $695.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of ServiceNow from $660.00 to $600.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of ServiceNow to $570.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and twenty-seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, ServiceNow currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $638.59.

ServiceNow Company Profile (Get Rating)

ServiceNow, Inc provides enterprise cloud computing solutions that defines, structures, consolidates, manages, and automates services for enterprises worldwide. It operates the Now platform for workflow automation, artificial intelligence, machine learning, robotic process automation, performance analytics, electronic service catalogs and portals, configuration management systems, data benchmarking, encryption, and collaboration and development tools.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for ServiceNow, Inc. (NYSE:NOW – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for ServiceNow Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ServiceNow and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.