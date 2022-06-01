Standard Protocol (STND) Trading 18.4% Lower This Week

Standard Protocol (STND) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on June 1st. One Standard Protocol coin can currently be bought for $0.0464 or 0.00000147 BTC on major exchanges. During the last week, Standard Protocol has traded 18.4% lower against the dollar. Standard Protocol has a total market cap of $623,519.91 and $230,262.00 worth of Standard Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

JUMPN (JST) traded 54% lower against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 55.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $824.30 or 0.02613455 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003168 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.61 or 0.00001925 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.42 or 0.00001317 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $143.41 or 0.00454698 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $10.40 or 0.00032978 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0899 or 0.00000285 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded up 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00008225 BTC.

About Standard Protocol

Standard Protocol’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 13,427,324 coins. Standard Protocol’s official Twitter account is @standarddefi

Standard Protocol Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Standard Protocol directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Standard Protocol should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Standard Protocol using one of the exchanges listed above.

