State Street Corp Acquires 3,325,853 Shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST)

State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. (NASDAQ:HST – Get Rating) by 7.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 45,914,116 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,325,853 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 6.43% of Host Hotels & Resorts worth $798,446,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 21.5% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 50,513,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $878,428,000 after purchasing an additional 8,935,955 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 20,672,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $359,500,000 after purchasing an additional 794,523 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 15,580,484 shares of the company’s stock worth $270,366,000 after purchasing an additional 301,868 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 17.6% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,598,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $201,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,733,530 shares during the period. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Host Hotels & Resorts by 0.4% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 10,451,983 shares of the company’s stock worth $170,688,000 after purchasing an additional 41,905 shares during the period.

Host Hotels & Resorts stock opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $14.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 57.12 and a beta of 1.15. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $19.62 and its 200 day moving average is $18.24. The company has a quick ratio of 4.03, a current ratio of 4.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65. Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. has a 52-week low of $14.67 and a 52-week high of $21.63.

Host Hotels & Resorts ( NASDAQ:HST Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by $0.14. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $949.39 million. Host Hotels & Resorts had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 4.06%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s revenue was up 169.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.01 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc. will post 1.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This is a boost from Host Hotels & Resorts’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.03. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.20%. Host Hotels & Resorts’s payout ratio is 34.29%.

In other Host Hotels & Resorts news, Director Walter C. Rakowich sold 3,290 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.61, for a total transaction of $64,516.90. Following the transaction, the director now owns 53,083 shares in the company, valued at $1,040,957.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

HST has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Compass Point boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $22.00 to $25.00 in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $23.00 to $26.00 in a report on Friday, May 6th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Host Hotels & Resorts from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.23.

Host Hotels & Resorts, Inc is an S&P 500 company and is the largest lodging real estate investment trust and one of the largest owners of luxury and upper-upscale hotels. The Company currently owns 74 properties in the United States and five properties internationally totaling approximately 46,100 rooms.

