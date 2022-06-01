State Street Corp Acquires 336,057 Shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL)

State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 22,075,797 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 336,057 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 3.45% of Delta Air Lines worth $862,722,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DAL. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $81,538,000. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Delta Air Lines in the third quarter valued at $1,627,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 34.1% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 5,339,150 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $226,792,000 after buying an additional 1,358,120 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in shares of Delta Air Lines by 97.2% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,631,380 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $102,834,000 after buying an additional 1,296,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Crake Asset Management LLP lifted its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 180.5% during the 3rd quarter. Crake Asset Management LLP now owns 1,568,167 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $66,820,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009,129 shares during the last quarter. 63.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on DAL shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $39.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group raised Delta Air Lines from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $44.00 to $53.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares raised their price target on Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Delta Air Lines in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $52.41.

DAL stock opened at $41.69 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $26.73 billion, a PE ratio of 52.77 and a beta of 1.05. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.28 and a 200 day simple moving average of $39.31. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 52 week low of $29.75 and a 52 week high of $48.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 0.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.17.

Delta Air Lines (NYSE:DAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 13th. The transportation company reported ($1.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.28) by $0.05. Delta Air Lines had a negative return on equity of 41.80% and a net margin of 1.47%. The firm had revenue of $9.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.99 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($3.55) earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 125.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Delta Air Lines news, EVP Joanne D. Smith sold 9,024 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.14, for a total value of $398,319.36. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 120,857 shares in the company, valued at $5,334,627.98. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Edward H. Bastian sold 27,664 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.55, for a total value of $1,094,111.20. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 446,712 shares in the company, valued at $17,667,459.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 52,786 shares of company stock worth $2,183,986. Company insiders own 0.63% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

