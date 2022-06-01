State Street Corp Acquires 522,760 Shares of Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM)

State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 14,360,244 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 522,760 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Iron Mountain were worth $760,179,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of IRM. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Iron Mountain by 409.0% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 864,502 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,563,000 after acquiring an additional 694,664 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 2.0% in the 3rd quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 140,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,092,000 after buying an additional 2,694 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 6.9% in the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 5,541 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $241,000 after buying an additional 357 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its stake in shares of Iron Mountain by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 45,702 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,986,000 after buying an additional 6,698 shares during the period. Finally, Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Iron Mountain in the 3rd quarter valued at about $260,000. 78.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Iron Mountain alerts:

IRM stock opened at $53.90 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.64 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 13.37, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Iron Mountain Incorporated has a 52-week low of $41.67 and a 52-week high of $58.61. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $54.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $49.83.

Iron Mountain ( NYSE:IRM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.70 by ($0.32). Iron Mountain had a return on equity of 49.70% and a net margin of 9.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.24 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Iron Mountain’s quarterly revenue was up 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Iron Mountain Incorporated will post 3.78 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Saturday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of $0.618 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $2.47 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.59%. Iron Mountain’s dividend payout ratio is currently 161.44%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Iron Mountain from $52.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Iron Mountain in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

In related news, CEO William L. Meaney sold 614 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.72, for a total value of $31,142.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO John Tomovcsik sold 6,218 shares of Iron Mountain stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.11, for a total transaction of $348,891.98. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 56,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,142,160. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 43,189 shares of company stock worth $2,355,681. Insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Iron Mountain Company Profile (Get Rating)

Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE: IRM), founded in 1951, is the global leader for storage and information management services. Trusted by more than 225,000 organizations around the world, and with a real estate network of more than 90 million square feet across approximately 1,450 facilities in approximately 50 countries, Iron Mountain stores and protects billions of valued assets, including critical business information, highly sensitive data, and cultural and historical artifacts.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IRM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Iron Mountain Incorporated (NYSE:IRM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Iron Mountain Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Iron Mountain and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.