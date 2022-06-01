State Street Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX – Get Rating) by 3.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,952,123 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,290 shares during the period. State Street Corp’s holdings in Teleflex were worth $641,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of TFX. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C raised its holdings in Teleflex by 108.3% during the fourth quarter. Atlanta Capital Management Co. L L C now owns 1,058,932 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $347,838,000 after purchasing an additional 550,512 shares in the last quarter. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,911,000. TD Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Teleflex by 92.1% in the fourth quarter. TD Asset Management Inc. now owns 562,248 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $184,687,000 after buying an additional 269,579 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Teleflex by 2.6% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,263,400 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $1,228,833,000 after buying an additional 82,510 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Teleflex in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,386,000. 92.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE TFX opened at $287.74 on Wednesday. Teleflex Incorporated has a 1 year low of $256.77 and a 1 year high of $428.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $311.28 and its 200 day moving average price is $320.21. The firm has a market cap of $13.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.96, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 1.53 and a current ratio of 2.28.

Teleflex ( NYSE:TFX Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical technology company reported $2.88 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.73 by $0.15. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.31% and a return on equity of 17.24%. The firm had revenue of $641.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $631.89 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.87 earnings per share. Teleflex’s revenue was up 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Teleflex Incorporated will post 13.99 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.47%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 13th. Teleflex’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.22%.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on TFX. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Teleflex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $373.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, April 1st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Teleflex from $320.00 to $335.00 in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Bank of America began coverage on shares of Teleflex in a report on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $315.00 target price for the company. StockNews.com cut shares of Teleflex from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Teleflex from $391.00 to $370.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $384.00.

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It provides vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters, catheter navigation and tip positioning systems, and intraosseous access systems for the administration of intravenous therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site.

