State Street Corp Has $664.66 Million Stock Position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF)

State Street Corp grew its position in CF Industries Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:CF – Get Rating) by 0.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 9,390,450 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 49,793 shares during the period. State Street Corp owned 4.38% of CF Industries worth $664,656,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CF. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 64.3% in the 4th quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 363 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 142 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC increased its stake in shares of CF Industries by 121.1% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 398 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of CF Industries in the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of CF Industries by 126.5% in the 4th quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. 93.00% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSE:CF opened at $98.77 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a current ratio of 1.72. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $101.52 and its 200 day simple moving average is $82.99. The company has a market cap of $20.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.73, a P/E/G ratio of 0.84 and a beta of 1.02. CF Industries Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $43.19 and a 52-week high of $113.49.

CF Industries ( NYSE:CF Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The basic materials company reported $4.21 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21. The firm had revenue of $2.87 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.62 billion. CF Industries had a return on equity of 35.04% and a net margin of 19.73%. The business’s revenue was up 173.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.70 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts predict that CF Industries Holdings, Inc. will post 18.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 16th were issued a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from CF Industries’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.30. CF Industries’s payout ratio is currently 20.62%.

In related news, VP Richard A. Hoker sold 4,085 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.93, for a total value of $383,704.05. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Douglas C. Barnard sold 60,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $87.90, for a total value of $5,291,580.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 69,318 shares of company stock valued at $6,165,096. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their price target on CF Industries from $91.00 to $131.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Scotiabank lowered CF Industries from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $81.00 to $118.00 in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on CF Industries from $66.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Piper Sandler lifted their target price on CF Industries from $120.00 to $132.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered CF Industries from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $70.00 to $75.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.84.

CF Industries Holdings, Inc manufactures and sells hydrogen and nitrogen products for energy, fertilizer, emissions abatement, and other industrial activities worldwide. Its principal products include anhydrous ammonia, granular urea, urea ammonium nitrate, and ammonium nitrate products. The company also offers diesel exhaust fluid, urea liquor, nitric acid, and aqua ammonia products; and compound fertilizer products with nitrogen, phosphorus, and potassium.

