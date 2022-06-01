State Street Corp Has $830.58 Million Stock Holdings in Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI)

State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Darden Restaurants, Inc. (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,513,669 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after buying an additional 171,741 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp’s holdings in Darden Restaurants were worth $830,579,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. LPL Financial LLC grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 35,550 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $5,355,000 after buying an additional 873 shares in the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.5% during the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 13,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $2,007,000 after buying an additional 330 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Darden Restaurants during the fourth quarter worth about $969,000. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Clark Capital Management Group Inc. now owns 197,004 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $29,677,000 after buying an additional 5,292 shares in the last quarter. Finally, People s United Financial Inc. grew its position in Darden Restaurants by 641.8% during the fourth quarter. People s United Financial Inc. now owns 11,431 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,722,000 after buying an additional 9,890 shares in the last quarter. 90.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on DRI shares. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Darden Restaurants from $155.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $171.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $153.00 to $151.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 25th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on Darden Restaurants from $185.00 to $175.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 18th. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Darden Restaurants in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $162.00 price objective on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Darden Restaurants currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $162.05.

In related news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 1,925 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $129.01 per share, for a total transaction of $248,344.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.95% of the company’s stock.

DRI stock opened at $125.00 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.57. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $128.56 and a 200 day moving average price of $137.09. Darden Restaurants, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $111.57 and a fifty-two week high of $164.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.59 billion, a PE ratio of 15.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.32.

Darden Restaurants (NYSE:DRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The restaurant operator reported $1.93 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.16). Darden Restaurants had a return on equity of 36.26% and a net margin of 11.17%. The company had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.50 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.98 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 41.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Darden Restaurants, Inc. will post 7.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 8th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, April 7th. Darden Restaurants’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 55.42%.

Darden Restaurants, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates full-service restaurants in the United States and Canada. As of May 30, 2021, it owned and operated 1,834 restaurants, which included 875 under the Olive Garden, 533 under the LongHorn Steakhouse, 170 under the Cheddar's Scratch Kitchen, 81 under the Yard House, 63 under The Capital Grille, 44 under the Seasons 52, 42 under the Bahama Breeze, and 26 under the Eddie V's Prime Seafood brands.

