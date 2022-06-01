State Street Corp Purchases 400,350 Shares of Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI)

State Street Corp grew its position in Life Storage, Inc. (NYSE:LSI – Get Rating) by 11.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 3,952,007 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 400,350 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned approximately 4.82% of Life Storage worth $605,368,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Life Storage by 47.3% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 193,528 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $22,205,000 after purchasing an additional 62,108 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 1.8% during the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 155,366 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,827,000 after acquiring an additional 2,785 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 3rd quarter valued at $1,025,000. Man Group plc lifted its position in shares of Life Storage by 118.6% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 151,907 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $17,430,000 after acquiring an additional 82,401 shares during the period. Finally, Capital Square LLC acquired a new position in shares of Life Storage during the 4th quarter valued at $279,000. 91.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of LSI stock opened at $116.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $131.24 and a 200-day moving average of $134.65. The company has a market cap of $9.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.24, a P/E/G ratio of 5.29 and a beta of 0.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.62 and a quick ratio of 0.62. Life Storage, Inc. has a one year low of $99.19 and a one year high of $154.45.

Life Storage ( NYSE:LSI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.89 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $233.49 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $230.01 million. Life Storage had a net margin of 32.60% and a return on equity of 8.71%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 35.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.08 EPS. As a group, research analysts expect that Life Storage, Inc. will post 6.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th were given a dividend of $1.00 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 13th. This represents a $4.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.43%. Life Storage’s payout ratio is currently 117.30%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on LSI. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Life Storage in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Life Storage from $142.00 to $154.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Life Storage from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $150.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Raymond James dropped their target price on shares of Life Storage from $145.00 to $125.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Life Storage from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $147.00.

In other Life Storage news, CEO Joseph Saffire sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $134.54, for a total transaction of $538,160.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Stephen R. Rusmisel sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $135.03, for a total transaction of $337,575.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 15,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,054,285. 0.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Life Storage, Inc is a self-administered and self-managed equity REIT that is in the business of acquiring and managing self-storage facilities. Located in Buffalo, New York, the Company operates more than 900 storage facilities in 30 states and in the province of Ontario, Canada. The Company serves both residential and commercial storage customers with storage units rented by month.

