State Street Corp Sells 13,043,873 Shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

State Street Corp decreased its position in shares of Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) by 68.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,103,258 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 13,043,873 shares during the quarter. State Street Corp owned about 2.41% of Cheniere Energy worth $618,992,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LNG. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Cheniere Energy by 2,092.3% in the 4th quarter. Farmers & Merchants Investments Inc. now owns 285 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 272 shares in the last quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $33,000. UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy in the 4th quarter valued at $90,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $183.00 to $192.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Cowen boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Mizuho boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $145.00 to $159.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $151.00 to $178.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $131.00 to $160.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 14th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $152.00.

NYSEAMERICAN LNG opened at $136.77 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $34.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.79 and a beta of 1.26. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 52 week low of $80.06 and a 52 week high of $150.00. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 24.30.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The energy company reported ($3.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.45 by ($6.86). The business had revenue of $7.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.56 billion. Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 14.77% and a positive return on equity of 30.72%. Cheniere Energy’s revenue for the quarter was up 142.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.54 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 10.91 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 10th were given a dividend of $0.33 per share. This represents a $1.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 9th. Cheniere Energy’s dividend payout ratio is presently -14.27%.

In other news, Director Neal A. Shear sold 10,318 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $140.16, for a total transaction of $1,446,170.88. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Cheniere Energy, Inc, an energy infrastructure company, primarily engages in the liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses in the United States. It owns and operates the Sabine Pass LNG terminal in Cameron Parish, Louisiana; and the Corpus Christi LNG terminal near Corpus Christi, Texas. The company also owns Creole Trail pipeline, a 94-mile pipeline interconnecting the Sabine Pass LNG terminal with various interstate pipelines; and operates Corpus Christi pipeline, a 21.5-mile natural gas supply pipeline that interconnects the Corpus Christi LNG terminal with various interstate and intrastate natural gas pipelines.

