Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA) Shares Purchased by Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.

Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. raised its stake in shares of Stellantis (NASDAQ:STLA – Get Rating) by 22.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 10,016 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,835 shares during the quarter. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A.’s holdings in Stellantis were worth $188,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its holdings in shares of Stellantis by 3,112.0% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 3,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the last quarter. Addison Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $104,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $179,000. Finally, Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stellantis during the fourth quarter worth $220,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on STLA shares. Sanford C. Bernstein started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered Stellantis from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Societe Generale increased their target price on Stellantis from €23.00 ($24.73) to €28.00 ($30.11) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Stellantis in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Stellantis from €27.00 ($29.03) to €21.00 ($22.58) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $20.90.

NASDAQ:STLA opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $14.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.15 and a quick ratio of 0.98. Stellantis has a 12 month low of $13.06 and a 12 month high of $21.99.

The firm also recently announced an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, April 20th were given a dividend of $1.04 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 7.44%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 19th.

Stellantis N.V. engages in the design, engineering, manufacturing, distribution, and sale of automobiles and light commercial vehicles, engines, transmission systems, metallurgical products, and production systems worldwide. It provides luxury, premium, and mainstream passenger vehicles; pickup trucks, sport utility vehicles, and commercial vehicles; and parts and services, as well as retail and dealer financing, leasing, and rental services.

