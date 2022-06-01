Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM) Short Interest Down 26.2% in May

Stellus Capital Investment Co. (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of May. As of May 15th, there was short interest totalling 107,300 shares, a drop of 26.2% from the April 30th total of 145,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 69,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.6 days. Currently, 0.6% of the company’s stock are sold short.

In other Stellus Capital Investment news, CEO Robert T. Ladd acquired 8,834 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $12.86 per share, for a total transaction of $113,605.24. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 626,581 shares in the company, valued at $8,057,831.66. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Company insiders own 5.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SCM. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in Stellus Capital Investment by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 9,915 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 1,915 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment in the first quarter valued at approximately $163,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of Stellus Capital Investment by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 12,600 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $164,000 after buying an additional 831 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC increased its stake in Stellus Capital Investment by 68.5% in the fourth quarter. Eagle Global Advisors LLC now owns 18,550 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $242,000 after acquiring an additional 7,540 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Buckingham Strategic Partners bought a new stake in shares of Stellus Capital Investment during the first quarter worth $275,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 16.41% of the company’s stock.

SCM has been the subject of several research reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Stellus Capital Investment in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th. Finally, Hovde Group downgraded Stellus Capital Investment from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 23rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Stellus Capital Investment currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $15.17.

Shares of NYSE:SCM traded up $0.17 on Wednesday, reaching $12.86. The company had a trading volume of 643 shares, compared to its average volume of 64,158. Stellus Capital Investment has a twelve month low of $12.10 and a twelve month high of $14.74. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $251.41 million, a P/E ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $13.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.49.

Stellus Capital Investment (NYSE:SCM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The investment management company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $15.49 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $16.73 million. Stellus Capital Investment had a net margin of 51.94% and a return on equity of 8.61%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Stellus Capital Investment will post 1.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a $0.0933 dividend. This represents a $1.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.71%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. Stellus Capital Investment’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.00%.

Stellus Capital Investment Company Profile

Stellus Capital Investment Corporation is a business development company specializing in investments in private middle-market companies. It invests through first lien, second lien, unitranche, and mezzanine debt financing, often with a corresponding equity investment. The fund prefers to invest in US and Canada.

Featured Stories

