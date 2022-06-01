Stephens Inc. AR Buys 3,674 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ)

Stephens Inc. AR lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJQ – Get Rating) by 42.7% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 12,285 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,674 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $315,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 11.5% during the fourth quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 5,496 shares of the company’s stock worth $140,000 after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the last quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC acquired a new position in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $226,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $238,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 9,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,000 after buying an additional 1,735 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 14.0% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 9,749 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,198 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJQ traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $23.61. The stock had a trading volume of 4,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 120,580. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.81 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.67. Invesco BulletShares 2026 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $22.96 and a 1-year high of $25.91.

