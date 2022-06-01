Stephens Inc. AR Buys Shares of 9,170 Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD)

Stephens Inc. AR bought a new stake in Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF (NYSEARCA:SPD – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 9,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $305,000. Stephens Inc. AR owned about 0.06% of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Trek Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,456,000. HighTower Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 9.5% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 696,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,209,000 after acquiring an additional 60,241 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF by 17.4% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 410,093 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,479,000 after acquiring an additional 60,916 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,209,000. Finally, Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new stake in shares of Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,328,000.

Shares of SPD stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $28.51. The stock had a trading volume of 8,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 198,541. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $29.67 and its 200 day simple moving average is $30.99. Simplify US Equity PLUS Downside Convexity ETF has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $33.48.

