Stephens Inc. AR Invests $345,000 in Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW)

Stephens Inc. AR purchased a new position in shares of Snowflake Inc. (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 1,018 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $345,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 16,843,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,093,868,000 after purchasing an additional 1,944,885 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,628,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,261,497,000 after purchasing an additional 798,353 shares during the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 39.2% during the 4th quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 6,816,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,309,039,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919,350 shares during the last quarter. Jennison Associates LLC increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 81.5% during the 4th quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,635,071 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,570,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080,950 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Snowflake by 7.1% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,378,993 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,483,384,000 after purchasing an additional 290,111 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 76.67% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on SNOW. Exane BNP Paribas lowered shares of Snowflake from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $190.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, March 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $300.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Loop Capital lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $370.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Snowflake from $225.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Snowflake in a research note on Monday, April 25th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $225.86.

In related news, Director Michael L. Speiser sold 750,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $222.18, for a total transaction of $166,635,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link . Company insiders own 11.30% of the company’s stock.

SNOW stock traded down $2.24 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $125.41. 226,998 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,485,527. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $180.19 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $256.52. Snowflake Inc. has a 1-year low of $112.10 and a 1-year high of $405.00. The company has a market cap of $39.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -64.00 and a beta of 1.80.

Snowflake (NYSE:SNOW – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.47. Snowflake had a negative return on equity of 12.66% and a negative net margin of 45.48%. The firm had revenue of $422.37 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $413.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.69) EPS. The business’s revenue was up 84.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Snowflake Inc. will post -1.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Snowflake Inc provides a cloud-based data platform in the United States and internationally. The company's platform offers Data Cloud, which enables customers to consolidate data into a single source of truth to drive meaningful business insights, build data-driven applications, and share data. Its platform is used by various organizations of sizes in a range of industries.

