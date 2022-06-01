Stephens Inc. AR Sells 1,100 Shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ)

Stephens Inc. AR trimmed its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust (NYSE:GGZ – Get Rating) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,100 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust were worth $387,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 123.2% in the third quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,502 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 1,381 shares in the last quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 9.8% in the fourth quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 16,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $244,000 after purchasing an additional 1,470 shares in the last quarter. Shepherd Kaplan Krochuk LLC bought a new position in The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $328,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 5.4% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 43,726 shares of the company’s stock valued at $697,000 after buying an additional 2,249 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 138,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after buying an additional 1,265 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of GGZ traded down $0.07 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $12.77. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,006 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,891. The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust has a 1-year low of $11.38 and a 1-year high of $17.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $13.04 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.32.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.01%.

The Gabelli Global Small and Mid Cap Value Trust is a closed-ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets across the globe. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies that are operating across diversified sectors.

