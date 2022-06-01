Stephens Inc. AR Sells 437 Shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its position in shares of National Health Investors, Inc. (NYSE:NHI – Get Rating) by 7.1% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,699 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 437 shares during the period. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in National Health Investors were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NHI. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 66.4% during the 4th quarter. Lasalle Investment Management Securities LLC now owns 941,562 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $54,112,000 after purchasing an additional 375,566 shares during the period. MESIROW FINANCIAL INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Equity & Fixed Income purchased a new position in shares of National Health Investors during the 4th quarter worth about $12,928,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 43.5% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 733,190 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,136,000 after purchasing an additional 222,239 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of National Health Investors by 3.3% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,539,322 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $260,874,000 after purchasing an additional 145,018 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its position in National Health Investors by 7.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,886,457 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $110,094,000 after buying an additional 130,364 shares during the period. 63.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NHI traded down $0.45 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $58.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 270,043. The company’s 50-day moving average is $55.90 and its 200-day moving average is $56.13. National Health Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $50.22 and a 52-week high of $69.23. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.70 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a current ratio of 23.40, a quick ratio of 23.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

National Health Investors ( NYSE:NHI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.63 by ($0.45). National Health Investors had a return on equity of 5.55% and a net margin of 29.35%. The business had revenue of $71.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.06 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.24 EPS. National Health Investors’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that National Health Investors, Inc. will post 4.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.13%. National Health Investors’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 195.65%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on shares of National Health Investors from $63.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of National Health Investors from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, May 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $51.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of National Health Investors in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.00.

Incorporated in 1991, National Health Investors, Inc (NYSE: NHI) is a real estate investment trust specializing in sale-leaseback, joint-venture, mortgage and mezzanine financing of need-driven and discretionary senior housing and medical investments. NHI's portfolio consists of independent, assisted and memory care communities, entrance-fee retirement communities, skilled nursing facilities, medical office buildings and specialty hospitals.

