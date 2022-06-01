Stephens Inc. AR Sells 689 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO)

Stephens Inc. AR lowered its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJO – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 15,763 shares of the company’s stock after selling 689 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $394,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 888,043 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,183,000 after acquiring an additional 70,036 shares during the period. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 29,922 shares of the company’s stock valued at $747,000 after acquiring an additional 2,559 shares during the period. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 7.0% in the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 40,460 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,010,000 after acquiring an additional 2,641 shares during the period. Flow Traders U.S. LLC grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 863.8% in the 4th quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 159,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,972,000 after acquiring an additional 142,519 shares during the period. Finally, Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 47.1% in the 4th quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 12,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $315,000 after acquiring an additional 4,011 shares during the period.

Shares of BSJO traded down $0.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $23.06. The stock had a trading volume of 3,624 shares, compared to its average volume of 272,695. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.24 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.05. Invesco BulletShares 2024 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $22.47 and a one year high of $25.26.

