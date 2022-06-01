Stephens Inc. AR Sells 787 Shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN)

Stephens Inc. AR cut its holdings in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJN – Get Rating) by 4.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,955 shares of the company’s stock after selling 787 shares during the quarter. Stephens Inc. AR owned approximately 0.05% of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF worth $403,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 6.6% during the second quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 362,020 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,221,000 after buying an additional 22,459 shares during the period. Ameritas Investment Company LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 13.9% during the third quarter. Ameritas Investment Company LLC now owns 9,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $240,000 after buying an additional 1,155 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $436,000. HighTower Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF by 4.8% during the third quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 112,263 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,840,000 after buying an additional 5,146 shares during the period. Finally, Wealthspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,278,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA BSJN traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $23.95. The stock had a trading volume of 2,622 shares, compared to its average volume of 299,907. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $24.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $24.63. Invesco BulletShares 2023 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $23.44 and a 52-week high of $25.51.

