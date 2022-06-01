STERIS (NYSE:STE) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $8.19. The company issued revenue guidance of -.

Shares of STE traded down $6.74 on Wednesday, hitting $221.46. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 664,519 shares, compared to its average volume of 484,283. The company has a market capitalization of $22.17 billion, a PE ratio of 91.70 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 1.41. STERIS has a fifty-two week low of $188.10 and a fifty-two week high of $255.93. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $234.22 and a 200 day moving average price of $232.18.

STERIS (NYSE:STE – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The medical equipment provider reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.00 by $0.04. STERIS had a net margin of 5.32% and a return on equity of 11.85%. The firm had revenue of $1.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.18 billion. On average, equities analysts forecast that STERIS will post 8.71 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 14th will be given a dividend of $0.43 per share. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 13th. STERIS’s payout ratio is 71.97%.

A number of analysts recently commented on the stock. Needham & Company LLC upped their price objective on shares of STERIS from $254.00 to $263.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, February 10th. JMP Securities upped their target price on shares of STERIS from $250.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a market outperform rating in a research note on Monday, February 14th. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of STERIS in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. They issued an outperform rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of STERIS from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, STERIS currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $261.14.

In related news, CAO Karen L. Burton sold 4,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $246.00, for a total transaction of $984,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CFO Michael J. Tokich sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $250.00, for a total transaction of $2,000,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 38,444 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,611,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,000 shares of company stock worth $5,027,840 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in STE. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its stake in STERIS by 18.1% during the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,393 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $21,180,000 after buying an additional 13,422 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 13.7% during the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 1,875 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $453,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of STERIS by 8.9% during the first quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $336,000 after buying an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Pointe Advisors LLC purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $837,000. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new position in STERIS during the first quarter worth about $275,000. 90.88% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

STERIS plc provides infection prevention and other procedural products and services worldwide. It operates in three segments: Healthcare, Applied Sterilization Technologies, and Life Sciences. The Healthcare segment offers cleaning chemistries and sterility assurance products; accessories for gastrointestinal (GI) procedures, washers, sterilizers, and other pieces of capital equipment for the operation of a sterile processing department; and equipment used directly in the operating room, including surgical tables, lights, and connectivity solutions, as well as equipment management services.

