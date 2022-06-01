StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) in a research note published on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

NYSEAMERICAN:ACU opened at $32.60 on Friday. Acme United has a 12 month low of $29.82 and a 12 month high of $46.19. The company has a market capitalization of $114.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.64 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 2.29 and a current ratio of 4.84. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $33.05.

Acme United (NYSEAMERICAN:ACU – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 22nd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by ($0.43). Acme United had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 19.21%. The firm had revenue of $43.33 million during the quarter.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 1st were paid a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.60%. Acme United’s dividend payout ratio is currently 15.38%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. UBS Group AG acquired a new stake in shares of Acme United in the 3rd quarter valued at $31,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 183.6% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 64.4% in the 3rd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $91,000 after purchasing an additional 1,091 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 443.2% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 5,340 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Acme United by 16.6% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 8,195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,165 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.98% of the company’s stock.

Acme United Company Profile

Acme United Corporation supplies first aid and safety, cutting, sharpening, and measuring products to the school, home, office, hardware, sporting goods, and industrial markets in the United States, Canada, Europe, and internationally. The company offers scissors, shears, knives, rulers, pencil sharpeners, paper trimmers, safety cutters, lettering products, glue guns, and other craft products under the Westcott brand name; and cutting tools under the Clauss brand.

