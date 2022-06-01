StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA)

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the stock.

Coffee stock opened at $2.87 on Friday. Coffee has a fifty-two week low of $2.78 and a fifty-two week high of $6.28. The company has a market capitalization of $16.38 million, a P/E ratio of 19.13 and a beta of 1.20. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.13 and a 200-day simple moving average of $3.87.

Get Coffee alerts:

Coffee (NASDAQ:JVA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The company reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $16.71 million during the quarter. Coffee had a return on equity of 2.93% and a net margin of 1.37%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Coffee during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Coffee during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Fosun International Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Fosun International Ltd now owns 118,468 shares of the company’s stock worth $513,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 186.4% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 349,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,725,000 after acquiring an additional 227,147 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in shares of Coffee by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 459,744 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,092,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 24.01% of the company’s stock.

Coffee Company Profile (Get Rating)

Coffee Holding Co, Inc manufactures, roasts, packages, markets, and distributes roasted and blended coffees in the United States, Australia, Canada, England, and China. The company offers wholesale green coffee products, which include unroasted raw beans of approximately 90 varieties that are sold to large, medium, and small roasters, as well as coffee shop operators.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Coffee Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coffee and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.