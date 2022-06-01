StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gencor Industries (NASDAQ:GENC – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Shares of GENC stock opened at $10.05 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $147.31 million, a P/E ratio of 71.79 and a beta of 0.58. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $10.10 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $10.82. Gencor Industries has a 1 year low of $9.43 and a 1 year high of $13.08.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL boosted its holdings in Gencor Industries by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 54,510 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $629,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in Gencor Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at about $111,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 14.5% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 20,133 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $245,000 after acquiring an additional 2,549 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 20,127 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,252 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Gencor Industries by 17.8% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 17,627 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $181,000 after acquiring an additional 2,659 shares during the period. 41.25% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Gencor Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells heavy machinery used in the production of highway construction materials and environmental control equipment. The company offers hot-mix asphalt plants to produce asphalt paving materials; related asphalt plant equipment, including hot-mix storage silos, fabric filtration systems, cold feed bins, and other plant components; and a range of mobile batch plants.

