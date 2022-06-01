StockNews.com Begins Coverage on MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD)

StockNews.com started coverage on shares of MediWound (NASDAQ:MDWD – Get Rating) in a research report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a sell rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on the company. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on MediWound to $8.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of MediWound from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note on Saturday, May 21st. Finally, Aegis dropped their price objective on shares of MediWound from $9.00 to $7.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $6.15.

NASDAQ MDWD opened at $1.77 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $58.55 million, a PE ratio of -3.47 and a beta of 1.24. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $1.98 and a 200-day moving average of $2.27. MediWound has a 52-week low of $1.25 and a 52-week high of $6.22.

MediWound ( NASDAQ:MDWD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by ($0.01). MediWound had a negative return on equity of 3,540.43% and a negative net margin of 64.01%. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.10) EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that MediWound will post -0.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in MediWound in the third quarter valued at about $38,000. Warberg Asset Management LLC bought a new position in MediWound in the 1st quarter valued at about $44,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of MediWound in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $57,000. Finally, We Are One Seven LLC bought a new stake in shares of MediWound during the 4th quarter worth approximately $69,000. 13.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MediWound Ltd., a biopharmaceutical company, develops, manufactures, and commercializes novel and bio-therapeutic solutions for tissue repair and regeneration. It markets NexoBrid, a biopharmaceutical product for the removal of eschar, a dead or damaged tissue in adults with deep partial- and full-thickness thermal burns to burn centers and hospitals burn units.

