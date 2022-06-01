StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pulmatrix (NASDAQ:PULM – Get Rating) in a report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.

Separately, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $10.00 target price (up previously from $5.00) on shares of Pulmatrix in a report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Shares of NASDAQ PULM opened at $5.40 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $7.88. Pulmatrix has a fifty-two week low of $4.83 and a fifty-two week high of $23.40.

Pulmatrix ( NASDAQ:PULM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The biotechnology company reported ($2.43) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.60) by ($0.83). Pulmatrix had a negative return on equity of 37.38% and a negative net margin of 426.00%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pulmatrix will post -6.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Citadel Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Pulmatrix in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Pulmatrix by 400.0% during the third quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 50,000 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 40,000 shares during the last quarter. Parallax Volatility Advisers L.P. acquired a new position in Pulmatrix during the fourth quarter worth $43,000. Murchinson Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pulmatrix in the 4th quarter valued at $58,000.

Pulmatrix, Inc, a clinical stage biotechnology company, discovers and develops inhaled therapies to prevent and treat respiratory and other diseases with unmet medical needs in the United States. The company focuses on developing products based on its inhaled small particles easily respirable and emitted (iSPERSE) technology, which enables delivery of small or large molecule drugs to the lungs by inhalation for local or systemic applications.

