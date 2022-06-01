StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) in a research note released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Shares of SGA stock opened at $22.89 on Friday. Saga Communications has a 1-year low of $20.20 and a 1-year high of $27.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.87.

Saga Communications (NYSE:SGA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.15 million for the quarter.

Saga Communications, Inc, a broadcast company, acquires, develops, and operates broadcast properties in the United States. The company's radio stations employ various programming formats, including classic hits, adult hits, top 40, country, country legends, mainstream/hot/soft adult contemporary, pure oldies, classic rock, and news/talk.

