StockNews.com Begins Coverage on TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of TESSCO Technologies (NASDAQ:TESS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of TESSCO Technologies from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $6.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Get TESSCO Technologies alerts:

Shares of TESS stock opened at $6.15 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $55.25 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.50 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day moving average is $6.03 and its 200 day moving average is $6.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. TESSCO Technologies has a 52-week low of $5.08 and a 52-week high of $8.32.

TESSCO Technologies ( NASDAQ:TESS Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by $0.09. The company had revenue of $101.59 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $99.85 million. TESSCO Technologies had a negative net margin of 0.65% and a negative return on equity of 4.37%. Analysts anticipate that TESSCO Technologies will post -0.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Employees Retirement System of Texas lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 39.8% during the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 119,341 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $721,000 after purchasing an additional 34,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 0.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 392,739 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,373,000 after purchasing an additional 2,636 shares during the period. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 2.5% during the first quarter. Essex Investment Management Co. LLC now owns 93,356 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $564,000 after purchasing an additional 2,261 shares during the period. Capital Management Corp VA lifted its position in TESSCO Technologies by 4.2% during the first quarter. Capital Management Corp VA now owns 728,352 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,399,000 after purchasing an additional 29,364 shares during the period. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in TESSCO Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Institutional investors own 54.84% of the company’s stock.

About TESSCO Technologies (Get Rating)

TESSCO Technologies Incorporated manufactures and distributes technology products and solutions for wireless infrastructure market in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Carrier and Commercial. The company offers base station infrastructure products, including base station antennas, cable and transmission lines, small towers, lightning protection devices, connectors, power systems, enclosures, grounding products, jumpers, miscellaneous hardware products, and mobile antennas to build, repair, and upgrade wireless broadband systems.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for TESSCO Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TESSCO Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.