StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report released on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Western New England Bancorp from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $9.75 target price on the stock in a report on Friday, April 29th.

Shares of NASDAQ:WNEB opened at $8.50 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $192.46 million, a P/E ratio of 8.25 and a beta of 0.37. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. Western New England Bancorp has a 52 week low of $7.72 and a 52 week high of $9.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $8.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of $8.89.

Western New England Bancorp ( NASDAQ:WNEB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.02. Western New England Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.47% and a net margin of 25.34%. Sell-side analysts expect that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were issued a $0.06 dividend. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 10th. Western New England Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 23.30%.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 13.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,156 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,099 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $93,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the fourth quarter worth about $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $139,000. Finally, Trexquant Investment LP lifted its stake in shares of Western New England Bancorp by 42.9% during the third quarter. Trexquant Investment LP now owns 19,483 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 5,853 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 52.43% of the company’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

