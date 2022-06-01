StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Shares of XIN opened at $0.92 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.

Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of XIN. Invesco Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the second quarter valued at about $27,000. MARSHALL WACE ASIA Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $48,000. Capstone Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after buying an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 22.6% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 132,500 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $83,000 after buying an additional 24,400 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

