StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.
Shares of XIN opened at $0.92 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 12-month low of $0.54 and a 12-month high of $3.79. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $0.86.
Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 8th. The financial services provider reported ($1.96) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $1.09 billion during the quarter.
About Xinyuan Real Estate (Get Rating)
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
