StockNews.com Initiates Coverage on Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD)

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Forward Industries (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Sunday morning. The brokerage issued a hold rating on the textile maker’s stock.

FORD stock opened at $1.43 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.39 million, a P/E ratio of -143.00 and a beta of 0.79. Forward Industries has a 12 month low of $1.06 and a 12 month high of $3.68. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $1.62 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.64.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Forward Industries stock. Grassi Investment Management boosted its holdings in Forward Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:FORD – Get Rating) by 9.3% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 497,400 shares of the textile maker’s stock after buying an additional 42,400 shares during the quarter. Grassi Investment Management owned approximately 4.94% of Forward Industries worth $8,411,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. 18.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Forward Industries, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, markets, and distributes carry and protective solutions primarily for handheld electronic devices. The company operates in three segments: OEM Distribution, Retail Distribution, and Design. The OEM Distribution segment sources and distributes carrying cases and other accessories for medical monitoring and diagnostic kits; and various portable electronic and non-electronic products, such as sporting and recreational products, bar code scanners, GPS devices, tablets, and firearms.

