STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $201.21 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect STORE Capital Co. (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) to announce $201.21 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Three analysts have made estimates for STORE Capital’s earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $200.56 million and the highest is $202.47 million. STORE Capital posted sales of $180.16 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 11.7%. The company is scheduled to report its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that STORE Capital will report full-year sales of $809.87 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $803.74 million to $815.20 million. For the next year, analysts forecast that the firm will report sales of $843.94 million, with estimates ranging from $802.24 million to $912.40 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that that provide coverage for STORE Capital.

STORE Capital (NYSE:STOR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.32 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $222.12 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $212.11 million. STORE Capital had a net margin of 36.52% and a return on equity of 5.65%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 21.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.47 earnings per share.

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of STORE Capital from $36.00 to $35.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of STORE Capital from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $37.00 to $29.00 in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of STORE Capital in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $34.50.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sageworth Trust Co of South Dakota acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Kings Point Capital Management acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the first quarter worth approximately $28,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in STORE Capital in the fourth quarter worth approximately $35,000. Finally, North Star Investment Management Corp. increased its holdings in STORE Capital by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 1,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of STORE Capital stock traded down $0.08 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.51. 2,256,492 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,685,847. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $28.45 and its 200 day moving average is $30.82. The stock has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a PE ratio of 24.85 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 0.40 and a current ratio of 0.40. STORE Capital has a 12 month low of $25.62 and a 12 month high of $37.13.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.385 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.54 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.60%. STORE Capital’s dividend payout ratio is 138.74%.

STORE Capital Corporation is an internally managed net-lease real estate investment trust, or REIT, that is the leader in the acquisition, investment and management of Single Tenant Operational Real Estate, which is its target market and the inspiration for its name. STORE Capital is one of the largest and fastest growing net-lease REITs and owns a large, well-diversified portfolio that consists of investments in more than 2,500 property locations across the United States, substantially all of which are profit centers.

