Summit Financial Group, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.18 (NASDAQ:SMMF)

Summit Financial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMMF – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, June 1st, Wall Street Journal reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the bank on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.64%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th.

Summit Financial Group has raised its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 7 consecutive years. Summit Financial Group has a dividend payout ratio of 18.0% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Summit Financial Group to earn $3.99 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.72 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 18.0%.

Summit Financial Group stock traded down $0.14 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $27.24. The company had a trading volume of 16,827 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,145. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $26.09 and its 200-day moving average is $26.63. Summit Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $21.00 and a fifty-two week high of $28.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $347.83 million, a P/E ratio of 7.69 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a current ratio of 0.92 and a quick ratio of 0.92.

Summit Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SMMF Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $34.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.30 million. Summit Financial Group had a net margin of 32.39% and a return on equity of 15.22%. Analysts anticipate that Summit Financial Group will post 3.89 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SMMF. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Summit Financial Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. StockNews.com cut shares of Summit Financial Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Sunday.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in Summit Financial Group by 18.3% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 7,643 shares of the bank’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 1,185 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,290 shares of the bank’s stock worth $81,000 after buying an additional 1,414 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its position in shares of Summit Financial Group by 3.6% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 61,654 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,511,000 after buying an additional 2,142 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 15,797 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $434,000 after purchasing an additional 3,112 shares during the period. Finally, Citigroup Inc. grew its position in Summit Financial Group by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,866 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,444 shares during the period. 35.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Summit Financial Group, Inc operates as a financial holding company for Summit Community Bank, Inc that provides community banking and other financial services to individuals and businesses primarily in the Eastern Panhandle, Southern and North Central regions of West Virginia and the Northern, Shenandoah Valley, and Southwestern regions of Virginia, and the Central region of Kentucky.

