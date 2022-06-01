SUN Price Tops $0.0265 on Exchanges (SUN)

SUN (SUN) traded flat against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on June 1st. During the last week, SUN has traded flat against the U.S. dollar. One SUN coin can now be purchased for about $0.0265 or 0.00000076 BTC on exchanges. SUN has a total market cap of $152,338.63 and $24.10 million worth of SUN was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 3,060.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $9,470.78 or 0.31806843 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003356 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001333 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00001889 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded down 15.6% against the dollar and now trades at $131.57 or 0.00441881 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.46 or 0.00031759 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded down 1.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0821 or 0.00000276 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008722 BTC.

SUN Coin Profile

SUN launched on September 7th, 2020. SUN’s total supply is 19,900,730 coins and its circulating supply is 5,740,800 coins. SUN’s official website is sun.io/#/home . The official message board for SUN is medium.com/@TronFoundation/an-open-letter-to-the-community-about-sun-genesis-mining-fa8a743eca1f . SUN’s official Twitter account is @Sun_Coin_Net and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “SUN is a social experiment, which focuses on the DeFi potential of TRON. Designed as the quintessential Bitcoin equivalent on the TRON network, SUN features zero VC investments, zero PE investments, no pre-mining or reserves for the team, and is wholly operated by the community through its open-source smart contracts. The project hopes to use SUN to promote the vigorous development and possibilities of TRON's DeFi self-governance community. “

SUN Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SUN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade SUN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SUN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

