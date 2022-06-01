Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC) Receives $12.75 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Super Group Limited (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $11.00.

SGHC has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price objective on Super Group from $12.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 26th. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on Super Group in a report on Friday, April 22nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Super Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Benchmark downgraded Super Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group dropped their target price on Super Group from $14.00 to $11.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 26th.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SGHC. Johnson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $719,000. Ronit Capital LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $753,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $60,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $433,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC bought a new position in Super Group in the 1st quarter worth $175,000. 4.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SGHC stock traded down $0.21 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $6.79. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 12,001 shares, compared to its average volume of 520,037. The company’s 50 day moving average is $9.23. Super Group has a fifty-two week low of $6.00 and a fifty-two week high of $11.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

Super Group (NYSE:SGHC – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 25th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.42). The company had revenue of $334.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $336.69 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Super Group will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Super Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Super Group (SGHC) Limited operates as an online sports betting and gaming operator. It offers Betway, an online sports betting brand; and Spin, a multi-brand online casino offering. The company is based in Saint Peter Port, Guernsey.

