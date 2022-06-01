SuperLauncher Price Reaches $0.22 on Top Exchanges (LAUNCH)

SuperLauncher (LAUNCH) traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM E.T. on June 1st. SuperLauncher has a market cap of $912,026.13 and approximately $6,080.00 worth of SuperLauncher was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, SuperLauncher has traded down 9.1% against the U.S. dollar. One SuperLauncher coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.22 or 0.00000735 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded up 213% against the dollar and now trades at $2,710.66 or 0.08985787 BTC.

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003312 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00001336 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.57 or 0.00001882 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded 19.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $136.09 or 0.00451123 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9.67 or 0.00032065 BTC.

Wrapped TRON (WTRX) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0853 or 0.00000283 BTC.

Gateway Protocol (GWP) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.60 or 0.00008620 BTC.

SuperLauncher Profile

SuperLauncher’s total supply is 6,300,000 coins and its circulating supply is 4,110,989 coins. SuperLauncher’s official Twitter account is @Super_Launcher

Buying and Selling SuperLauncher

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SuperLauncher directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SuperLauncher should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy SuperLauncher using one of the exchanges listed above.

