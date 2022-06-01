SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB) Stake Lowered by Gillson Capital LP

Gillson Capital LP reduced its stake in shares of SVB Financial Group (NASDAQ:SIVB – Get Rating) by 50.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 14,485 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 14,906 shares during the period. Gillson Capital LP’s holdings in SVB Financial Group were worth $9,824,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Lombard Odier Asset Management Switzerland SA purchased a new position in shares of SVB Financial Group during the 4th quarter valued at $2,226,000. SevenOneSeven Capital Management boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 26.4% in the fourth quarter. SevenOneSeven Capital Management now owns 896 shares of the bank’s stock worth $608,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,362 shares of the bank’s stock worth $68,070,000 after purchasing an additional 27,200 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 74.8% in the fourth quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 15,542 shares of the bank’s stock worth $10,542,000 after purchasing an additional 6,650 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its holdings in SVB Financial Group by 7.4% in the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 2,786 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,889,000 after purchasing an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.80% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:SIVB traded down $21.10 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $467.47. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,508 shares, compared to its average volume of 603,551. SVB Financial Group has a fifty-two week low of $419.60 and a fifty-two week high of $763.22. The company has a current ratio of 0.46, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a market capitalization of $27.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.49, a P/E/G ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 1.80. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $503.20 and a 200-day moving average of $595.65.

SVB Financial Group ( NASDAQ:SIVB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $7.92 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.37 by $2.55. SVB Financial Group had a net margin of 28.80% and a return on equity of 15.59%. The firm had revenue of $1.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $10.03 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 13.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts anticipate that SVB Financial Group will post 35.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of SVB Financial Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $725.00 to $700.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of SVB Financial Group from $900.00 to $810.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 21st. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of SVB Financial Group from $935.00 to $769.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, lowered shares of SVB Financial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $722.73.

In other SVB Financial Group news, CMO Michelle Draper sold 50 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $524.79, for a total transaction of $26,239.50. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 3,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,931.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Garen K. Staglin sold 500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $504.03, for a total transaction of $252,015.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 14,180 shares in the company, valued at $7,147,145.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,340 shares of company stock valued at $677,647 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.62% of the company’s stock.

SVB Financial Group, a diversified financial services company, offers various banking and financial products and services. It operates through four segments: Global Commercial Bank, SVB Private Bank, SVB Capital, and SVB Securities. The Global Commercial Bank segment provides commercial banking products and services, including credit, treasury management, foreign exchange, trade finance, and other financial products and services.

